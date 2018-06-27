Gov. Ivey announces new LG Electronics factory that will create 160 jobs

LG Electronics will open a new solar panel plant in Alabama that will create more than 100 jobs, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Thursday morning.

The $28 million plant will have two production lines at the company's existing Huntsville campus, creating 160 jobs. it will also increase LG's employment by 60 percent bringing the total to more than 400 workers.

The company has had its 48-acres campus in Huntsville for 40 years. The site includes a call center, field service operations, a parts warehouse and a service training center. The city has been home to LG's service division since 1987.

“LG has a long history as a leading corporate citizen in Alabama. Now, LG is launching our state’s first solar manufacturing plant, which represents a major milestone both for Alabama and for the company,” Governor Kay Ivey said. “We look forward to seeing where this great partnership takes us in the future.”

The new factory is expected to produce 500 megawatts of high-performance N-type solar panels annually by 2019. The “Neon 2” series 60-cell modules, which are high-performance solar panels, generate over 17 percent more power than most conventional panels.

“LG has been a strong community partner in Huntsville for many decades -- a relationship that has deepened through visits to the company’s headquarters in Korea and successful advancements in technological innovation,” Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said. “LG chose Huntsville as the place to do business in the U.S. more than 30 years ago, and they’ve chosen Huntsville again as a place to prosper with the new solar module plant.”

