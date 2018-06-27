Exhibition explores Michael Jackson as artists' inspiration - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Exhibition explores Michael Jackson as artists' inspiration

LONDON (AP) - A new art exhibition in London depicts Michael Jackson as a savior, a saint, an entertainer, an icon, a monarch, a mask and a mystery.

The National Portrait Gallery show explores the way contemporary artists have been drawn to the late King of Pop, as an artistic inspiration, a tragic figure and a fascinating enigma.

Gathering work by 48 artists, the exhibit includes Jackson-inspired paintings, photographs, videos, textiles and ceramics. It ranges from 1980s pop-art portraits by Andy Warhol and Keith Haring to David LaChapelle's depictions of a Christ-like Jackson and Kehinde Wiley's vast portrait of the entertainer as a king on horseback.

Curator Nicholas Cullinan said Wednesday that the show, coming nine years after Jackson's death, explores "how he could mean so many different things to so many people."

