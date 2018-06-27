State: Controlled burn sparked fire that destroyed 36 homes - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

State: Controlled burn sparked fire that destroyed 36 homes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - A controlled burn by state contractors sparked a wildfire that destroyed 36 homes and burned more than 800 acres (320 hectares) and officials have suspended the practice statewide, Florida's Commissioner of Agriculture said Wednesday.

Adam Putnam said an investigation by the Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement eliminated other possible causes, including lightning, arson or an accidental cause.

"My heart goes out to those affected by this devastating wildfire, and I thank all of our partners in the response effort to stop the spread of the fire," Putnam said.

The fire broke out late Sunday in the coastal community of Eastpoint near the historic town of Apalachicola in Florida's Panhandle.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a statement that a private company was contracted to burn 480 acres (194 hectares) on June 18. The agency said 580 acres (235 hectares) of private land separated the controlled burn from the Eastpoint neighborhood.

Controlled burns are used as a forest management tool.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • White House faces hard deadline on reunited migrant families

    White House faces hard deadline on reunited migrant families

    Wednesday, June 27 2018 9:25 AM EDT2018-06-27 13:25:28 GMT
    Wednesday, June 27 2018 11:00 AM EDT2018-06-27 15:00:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Protesters cast their shadows as they chant slogans during a rally outside the the Millennium Biltmore Hotel Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Los Angeles. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is scheduled to give a speech at the hotel.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Protesters cast their shadows as they chant slogans during a rally outside the the Millennium Biltmore Hotel Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Los Angeles. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is scheduled to give a speech at the hotel.
    The clock is ticking for the Trump administration after a federal judge ordered thousands of migrant children and parents reunited within 30 days, sooner if the youngster is under 5.More >>
    The clock is ticking for the Trump administration after a federal judge ordered thousands of migrant children and parents reunited within 30 days, sooner if the youngster is under 5.More >>

  • Officer charged with homicide in fatal shooting of teen

    Officer charged with homicide in fatal shooting of teen

    Wednesday, June 27 2018 8:50 AM EDT2018-06-27 12:50:51 GMT
    Wednesday, June 27 2018 11:00 AM EDT2018-06-27 15:00:21 GMT
    East Pittsburgh Officer Michael Rosfeld, who is white, is charged in the death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. on June 19.(Source: John Fetterman for Lieutenant Governor via AP)East Pittsburgh Officer Michael Rosfeld, who is white, is charged in the death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. on June 19.(Source: John Fetterman for Lieutenant Governor via AP)

    A Pennsylvania police officer who shot an unarmed black teenager has been charged with criminal homicide.

    More >>

    A Pennsylvania police officer who shot an unarmed black teenager has been charged with criminal homicide.

    More >>

  • State: Controlled burn sparked fire that destroyed 36 homes

    State: Controlled burn sparked fire that destroyed 36 homes

    Wednesday, June 27 2018 9:45 AM EDT2018-06-27 13:45:38 GMT
    Wednesday, June 27 2018 11:00 AM EDT2018-06-27 15:00:17 GMT
    Florida's agriculture commissioner says a controlled burn by state contractors sparked a wildfire that destroyed 36 homes and burned more than 800 acres and officials have suspended the practice statewide.More >>
    Florida's agriculture commissioner says a controlled burn by state contractors sparked a wildfire that destroyed 36 homes and burned more than 800 acres and officials have suspended the practice statewide.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly