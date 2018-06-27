Robert De Niro to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Robert De Niro to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Oscar winners Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway are among the newest group of celebrities who will be honored by a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Walk of Fame selection committee on Monday announced the class of 2019.

"Murphy Brown" star Candice Bergen, chef Guy Fieri and Alvin and The Chipmunks were among those selected for their work in television.

Pink, Michael Buble (boo-BLAY') and Faith Hill were some of the music honorees.

Idina Menzel (ih-DEE'-nah mehn-ZEHL'), Cedric "The Entertainer", Judith Light and Paul Sorvino were picked for their work in live theater and performance.

No dates have been scheduled for the star ceremonies, which require a sponsor to pay $40,000 to the chamber of commerce's charitable trust.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • White House faces hard deadline on reunited migrant families

    White House faces hard deadline on reunited migrant families

    Wednesday, June 27 2018 9:25 AM EDT2018-06-27 13:25:28 GMT
    Wednesday, June 27 2018 11:00 AM EDT2018-06-27 15:00:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Protesters cast their shadows as they chant slogans during a rally outside the the Millennium Biltmore Hotel Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Los Angeles. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is scheduled to give a speech at the hotel.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Protesters cast their shadows as they chant slogans during a rally outside the the Millennium Biltmore Hotel Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Los Angeles. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is scheduled to give a speech at the hotel.
    The clock is ticking for the Trump administration after a federal judge ordered thousands of migrant children and parents reunited within 30 days, sooner if the youngster is under 5.More >>
    The clock is ticking for the Trump administration after a federal judge ordered thousands of migrant children and parents reunited within 30 days, sooner if the youngster is under 5.More >>

  • Officer charged with homicide in fatal shooting of teen

    Officer charged with homicide in fatal shooting of teen

    Wednesday, June 27 2018 8:50 AM EDT2018-06-27 12:50:51 GMT
    Wednesday, June 27 2018 11:00 AM EDT2018-06-27 15:00:21 GMT
    East Pittsburgh Officer Michael Rosfeld, who is white, is charged in the death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. on June 19.(Source: John Fetterman for Lieutenant Governor via AP)East Pittsburgh Officer Michael Rosfeld, who is white, is charged in the death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. on June 19.(Source: John Fetterman for Lieutenant Governor via AP)

    A Pennsylvania police officer who shot an unarmed black teenager has been charged with criminal homicide.

    More >>

    A Pennsylvania police officer who shot an unarmed black teenager has been charged with criminal homicide.

    More >>

  • State: Controlled burn sparked fire that destroyed 36 homes

    State: Controlled burn sparked fire that destroyed 36 homes

    Wednesday, June 27 2018 9:45 AM EDT2018-06-27 13:45:38 GMT
    Wednesday, June 27 2018 11:00 AM EDT2018-06-27 15:00:17 GMT
    Florida's agriculture commissioner says a controlled burn by state contractors sparked a wildfire that destroyed 36 homes and burned more than 800 acres and officials have suspended the practice statewide.More >>
    Florida's agriculture commissioner says a controlled burn by state contractors sparked a wildfire that destroyed 36 homes and burned more than 800 acres and officials have suspended the practice statewide.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly