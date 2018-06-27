Robert De Niro to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Robert De Niro to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Oscar winners Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway are among the newest group of celebrities who will be honored by a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Walk of Fame selection committee on Monday announced the class of 2019.

"Murphy Brown" star Candice Bergen, chef Guy Fieri and Alvin and The Chipmunks were among those selected for their work in television.

Pink, Michael Buble (boo-BLAY') and Faith Hill were some of the music honorees.

Idina Menzel (ih-DEE'-nah mehn-ZEHL'), Cedric "The Entertainer", Judith Light and Paul Sorvino were picked for their work in live theater and performance.

Dates have not been scheduled for the star ceremonies.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • US hospitals grapple with prolonged injected opioid shortage

    US hospitals grapple with prolonged injected opioid shortage

    Wednesday, June 27 2018 8:55 AM EDT2018-06-27 12:55:40 GMT
    Wednesday, June 27 2018 9:15 AM EDT2018-06-27 13:15:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this Friday, June 1, 2018, photo, a pharmacy technician is shown in the sterile medicines area of the inpatient pharmacy at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City. Amid the nation's opioid epidemic, hospitals are s...(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this Friday, June 1, 2018, photo, a pharmacy technician is shown in the sterile medicines area of the inpatient pharmacy at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City. Amid the nation's opioid epidemic, hospitals are s...
    The other opioid crisis: Hospitals are frequently running out of widely used injected painkillers, and some patients are feeling the pain.More >>
    The other opioid crisis: Hospitals are frequently running out of widely used injected painkillers, and some patients are feeling the pain.More >>

  • Officer charged with homicide in fatal shooting of teen

    Officer charged with homicide in fatal shooting of teen

    Wednesday, June 27 2018 8:50 AM EDT2018-06-27 12:50:51 GMT
    Wednesday, June 27 2018 9:11 AM EDT2018-06-27 13:11:18 GMT
    East Pittsburgh Officer Michael Rosfeld, who is white, is charged in the death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. on June 19.(Source: John Fetterman for Lieutenant Governor via AP)East Pittsburgh Officer Michael Rosfeld, who is white, is charged in the death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. on June 19.(Source: John Fetterman for Lieutenant Governor via AP)

    A Pennsylvania police officer who shot an unarmed black teenager has been charged with criminal homicide.

    More >>

    A Pennsylvania police officer who shot an unarmed black teenager has been charged with criminal homicide.

    More >>

  • Ex-college student gets 50 years for slaying of girl, 13

    Ex-college student gets 50 years for slaying of girl, 13

    Wednesday, June 27 2018 7:38 AM EDT2018-06-27 11:38:10 GMT
    Wednesday, June 27 2018 9:10 AM EDT2018-06-27 13:10:49 GMT
    (Stephanie Klein-Davis/The Roanoke Times via AP). Former Virginia Tech student David Eisenhauer, right, stands with his attorneys, John Lichtenstein, left and Tony Anderson, center, as he reads a statement apologizing to the family of Nicole Lovell, Tu...(Stephanie Klein-Davis/The Roanoke Times via AP). Former Virginia Tech student David Eisenhauer, right, stands with his attorneys, John Lichtenstein, left and Tony Anderson, center, as he reads a statement apologizing to the family of Nicole Lovell, Tu...
    Ex-Virginia Tech student sentenced to 50 years in prison for fatal stabbing of 13-year-old girl; apologizes to her family in court.More >>
    Ex-Virginia Tech student sentenced to 50 years in prison for fatal stabbing of 13-year-old girl; apologizes to her family in court.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly