Officer charged with homicide in fatal shooting of teen

A Pennsylvania police officer who shot an unarmed black teenager has been charged with criminal homicide.More >>
Hundreds of people took to the streets to protest the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old boy killed just seconds after he fled a traffic stop during a confrontation partly captured on video.More >>
According to Madison County officials, they received a report of a suspected robber in the area where Amanda Renfroe and her husband were reportedly pulled over. Amanda and her husband of 10 years, Michael Renfroe, were driving home from a camping trip on Old Natchez Trace Road, when she said they decided to turn around...a decision that will haunt Amanda for the rest of her life.More >>
A celebration was held in Jackson Thursday as a historical marker is unveiled at the home of slain civil rights leader Medgar Evers.More >>
