Man arrested on felony charge after deadly crash in Alabama

IRONDALE, Ala. (AP) - A man has been arrested after car crash killed a 73-year-old woman in Alabama earlier this month.

Jefferson County jail records show George Camille Sallahlembou was arrested Tuesday and charged with vehicular manslaughter. Police say Billie Bratcher Prewett was killed in a crash June 7.

Al.com reports that authorities said Prewett's vehicle was broadsided by Sallahlembou's car. Prewett was pronounced dead at the scene and Sallahlembou was taken to UAB Hospital with serious injuries.

Irondale police Det. Sgt. Michael Mangina said Sallahlembou's speed was 82 mph at the point of impact with Prewett's vehicle.

Sallahlembou is being held in the county jail on $30,000 bond.

