"Swamp Brothers" seek help finding rare white gator Snowball - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

BUSHNELL, Fla. (AP) - A rare white alligator named Snowball was apparently stolen from a north Florida reptile farm owned by the "Swamp Brothers."

Sumter County Sheriff's officials said in a news release that Snowball has been missing since a fire broke out at Animal Crossings of Florida Inc. on Friday, killing 43 alligators and crocodiles. The farm is owned by Robbie and Stephen Keszey, who starred in the show on the Discovery Channel.

Sheriff's Capt. Pat Breeden tells the Ocala Star-Banner that the dead reptiles were mostly babies. Detectives said someone broke a window to get into the building and then set a fire. The state fire marshal's office is investigating.

The brothers are asking through social media for the public's help in finding Snowball, a leucistic alligator, born without skin pigmentation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

