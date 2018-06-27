FIRST ALERT: Heat advisory today includes a few more counties than compared to yesterday

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect from 10 a.m.until 7 p.m. across Marion, Lamar, Fayette, Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Greene, Bibb, Walker, Jefferson, Shelby and Chilton counties. The heat index will be at or above 105 degrees across this area. Be sure to take extra precautions if working or spending time outside.

The actual air temperatures warm into the 90s most places unless you get a passing shower or storm that will be random in nature. Forty percent coverage by the afternoon hours and we see development afternoon through about 6 p.m. A few strong wind-producing storms are possible. The other threats include torrential rainfall that could cause localized flooding and cloud to ground lightning.

The weather pattern the rest of this week and into the weekend looks to stay the same. Temperatures at night will be in the 70s and during the day they’ll be in the 90s and feel hotter. Scattered showers and storms are likely pretty much each afternoon.

There is a Strawberry Full Moon that rises at 7:39 p.m. The named comes from the Algonquin tribes who know it as a signal to gather the ripening fruit of wild strawberries. I expect fair visibility of this.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.