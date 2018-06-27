Fire crews battling blaze at abandoned apartment building - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Breaking

Fire crews battling blaze at abandoned apartment building

(Source: Greg Long/WBRC) (Source: Greg Long/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham firefighters are working to put out a fire at an abandoned apartment building. 

Crews got the call about the blaze on 19th Court North around 3:15 a.m. and arrived to find it fully involved. 

The units have been vacant for years, according to fire officials.

