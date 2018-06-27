Fire crews battling blaze at abandoned apartment building

Birmingham firefighters are working to put out a fire at an abandoned apartment building.More >>
Birmingham firefighters are working to put out a fire at an abandoned apartment building.More >>
In a sudden development, a day after a contract securing a boxing match for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world was imminent, the historic fight appears to be off.More >>
In a sudden development, a day after a contract securing a boxing match for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world was imminent, the historic fight appears to be off.More >>
Roland Sanders has worked in this community for nearly two decades and Tuesday’s wreck was sadly nothing new for him.More >>
Roland Sanders has worked in this community for nearly two decades and Tuesday’s wreck was sadly nothing new for him.More >>
A local group in northern Tuscaloosa County is working to fight hunger which they said is a big problem in rural Alabama.More >>
A local group in northern Tuscaloosa County is working to fight hunger which they said is a big problem in rural Alabama.More >>
A new study shows there is a severe shortage of mental health professionals in rural areas, including right here in Alabama.More >>
A new study shows there is a severe shortage of mental health professionals in rural areas, including right here in Alabama.More >>