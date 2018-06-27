CBS Sports hires former NFL ref Steratore as rules analyst - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

CBS Sports hires former NFL ref Steratore as rules analyst

(AP Photo/David Richard, File). FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2016, file photo, referee Gene Steratore stands of the field before an NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals in Cleveland. CBS Sports has hired Steratore as a rules anal... (AP Photo/David Richard, File). FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2016, file photo, referee Gene Steratore stands of the field before an NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals in Cleveland. CBS Sports has hired Steratore as a rules anal...

NEW YORK (AP) - CBS Sports has hired former referee Gene Steratore as a rules analyst for its NFL broadcasts.

Steratore retired this offseason after leading the officiating crew at the Super Bowl in Minneapolis. He says that after 15 years of officiating in the NFL, "it's time to hang up my whistle for a new challenge."

CBS Sports announced Tuesday that Steratore would provide analysis in New York on Sundays throughout the NFL season. He will join announcers in the booth for its Thanksgiving and NFL playoff coverage, including the Super Bowl, which is in Atlanta next year.

Steratore also will provide analysis during CBS Sports' college basketball coverage, including the NCAA men's championship. He started officiating college basketball in 1997 and finished as a Big Ten primary official.

Says Sean McManus, chairman of CBS Sports, "His strong communication skills combined with his knowledge of the rules will allow him to quickly interpret and explain the calls, giving viewers a better understanding of the rules and enhancing our overall coverage."

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Pharmacist denies woman miscarriage drug on moral grounds

    Pharmacist denies woman miscarriage drug on moral grounds

    Monday, June 25 2018 8:24 AM EDT2018-06-25 12:24:38 GMT
    Wednesday, June 27 2018 5:56 AM EDT2018-06-27 09:56:36 GMT
    A woman says a pharmacist denied her doctor's prescription for miscarriage medications to end her 10-week-old pregnancy based on moral grounds.More >>
    A woman says a pharmacist denied her doctor's prescription for miscarriage medications to end her 10-week-old pregnancy based on moral grounds.More >>

  • Medical milestone: US OKs marijuana-based drug for seizures

    Medical milestone: US OKs marijuana-based drug for seizures

    Monday, June 25 2018 1:04 PM EDT2018-06-25 17:04:19 GMT
    Wednesday, June 27 2018 5:56 AM EDT2018-06-27 09:56:05 GMT
    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first prescription drug made from marijuana, a strawberry-flavored syrup to treat severe seizures that begin in childhood.More >>
    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first prescription drug made from marijuana, a strawberry-flavored syrup to treat severe seizures that begin in childhood.More >>

  • Judge: Separated families must be reunited within 30 days

    Judge: Separated families must be reunited within 30 days

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 1:24 PM EDT2018-06-26 17:24:59 GMT
    Wednesday, June 27 2018 5:50 AM EDT2018-06-27 09:50:01 GMT
    A hard deadline has been set in a process that has so far yielded uncertainty about when children might again see their parents. (Source: US Customs and Border Patrol/CNN)A hard deadline has been set in a process that has so far yielded uncertainty about when children might again see their parents. (Source: US Customs and Border Patrol/CNN)

    A hard deadline has been set in a process that has so far yielded uncertainty about when children might again see their parents.

    More >>

    A hard deadline has been set in a process that has so far yielded uncertainty about when children might again see their parents.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly