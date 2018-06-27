Deontay Wilder's Co-Trainer: 'The Joshua fight is dead'

In a sudden development, a day after a contract securing a boxing match for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world was imminent, the historic fight appears to be off.

Jay Deas, the co-trainer for WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, says “the fight is dead.”

On Monday night, officials in the Wilder camp indicated that a contract to pair Deontay Wilder (40-0) with Anthony Joshua (21-0) was about to be signed. On Tuesday, the fight collapsed as the Joshua camp told Team Wilder that the WBA had stepped into the fray and demanded that Joshua fight Alexander Povetkin. Officials in the Wilder camp remain stunned and skeptical, with Deas telling us that Wilder is very disappointed.

The reason for Joshua pushing a fight Wilder back to 2019? Deas will only say, “We have done everything humanly possible to work with Anthony Joshua. We offered him $50 million, we offered to fight in England, and we offered to take a flat fee rather than a percentage of the fight’s revenue. Joshua continues to duck us, so the fight is dead. We may revisit it later, but we are moving on and starting from scratch.”

A fight between Wilder and Joshua for the undisputed world heavyweight championship would have been one of the biggest bouts in recent memory, as the winner would join the likes of Muhammad Ali, George Foreman, Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson as a boxer who at one point in his careers owned all of the heavyweight championship belts at the same time.

