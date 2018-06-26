West Birmingham community tired of train crossing incidents

Roland Sanders has worked in this community for nearly two decades and Tuesday’s wreck was sadly nothing new for him.

"It's common really because people are trying to get to work and the train is just sitting there," said Sanders.

Sanders said stalled trains have always been a problem, but lately, it’s gotten worse. He said many people try to beat a train in fear it could sit for hours or even days.

"The trains just sit there, and people are trying to get to work. Kids have to go all the way around to Powderly or go up through Midfield to get around the trains just to go to school," said Sanders.

We've reported on several stories where this has happened in this same community. On Tuesday night, there was a train sitting on the tracks a little further down Jefferson Avenue.

We reached out to the railroad company to find out the circumstances, but haven't heard anything back just yet.

"Birmingham needs to get it together. They need to make it safer for people to go across those railroad tracks," said James Green, who lives in the community.

Capt. Harold Watson, with Birmingham Fire and Rescue, said there was a train already on the track when this accident occurred, but couldn't say if it had any effect on the crossing arms being down since that train had been sitting for a while.

"This Amtrak train was traveling approximately 80 mph your life is worth more than crossing a train track," said Watson.

