Alabama agency seeks to stop charter school opening

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (AP) - The case of an Alabama county board of education that's trying to stop the opening of a charter school this fall will be heard in court.

The Tuscaloosa News reports the Sumter County Board of Education is seeking an injunction against a charter school set to open in Livingston this year. The case is set to go before a judge Friday.

Court documents say the board argues using the former Livingston High School as a charter school violates the terms of a 2011 sales agreement with the University of West Alabama. The university bought the school in 2011 for $4 million. The lawsuit says the university agreed to prevent the use of the building by a school outside of the board's supervision.

