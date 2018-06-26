FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms Tuesday night; Heat Advisory again Wednesday

Scattered storms and showers continue to impact parts of the area Tuesday night so you may hear some late night rumbles. These storms and showers will thin out through the early morning hours, with patchy fog and lows in the 70s. The National Weather Service has issued another heat advisory for Wednesday. Feels-like temperatures will reach the triple-digit range in many areas during the midday and afternoon hours. However, we will be tracking a boundary that could help to produce some scattered storms and showers by late morning. Any wet weather that pops-up on Wednesday will certainly help us out with the heat. The storms and showers will be drifting to the east and some may be strong with gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning. Keep an eye out for alerts on the WBRC Weather App.

A broad ridge of high pressure will keep us in this summer pattern through the start of the weekend. Plan for more periods of sunshine, with rain chances limited to scattered afternoon storm and shower development. Some of the long-range data suggests an upper low will develop to our southeast by Sunday and drift in our direction. This would certainly ramp up the coverage of afternoon storms and showers for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

WEEKEND BEACH FORECAST AND THE TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center is now monitoring a disturbance off of the coast of North Carolina for potential development. There is a 20% chance of development within the next five days as the system drifts east. Partly sunny weather is expected to be the story along Alabama Beaches this weekend, with a chance for storms and showers in the afternoon.

