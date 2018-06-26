Local group looks to fight hunger in rural Tuscaloosa County

A local group in northern Tuscaloosa County is working to fight hunger which they said is a big problem in rural Alabama.

The Good Sheppard foundation in Samantha opened a food pantry, feeding 25 to 30 struggling families monthly. Members said the need is greater among elderly people who are on fixed incomes.

The inspiration behind the pantry came from a sister and her two brothers whose father passed away.

But before he died he fed as many people as he could with the food he grew in his gardens.

The need was still there, so community members and volunteers stepped up to donate their time and money to carry on the food service, only this time through a pantry.

“We’ve really been overwhelmed with the number of volunteers that we’ve had. Sometimes I ask myself if this wasn’t my organization that I’m so passionate about would I come up here on a day like this when it’ 108 indexes,” said Becky Williamson Co-Founder Little Closet Food pantry.

