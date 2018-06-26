Turkey Creek Nature Preserve could be forced to close

A big warning from the folks at The Turkey Creek Nature Preserve: it could be forced to close.



The miles of trails and creek are a lot to take care of, and those who are doing the work are asking the community for help.



Right now, Roald Hazelhof, Director of Southern Environment, says the preserve offers educational programs and allows people to use the park, all for free.



"If we don't raise these funds, there's a good chance preserve will have to close," he explains.

Folks are working to raise enough money to change all of that.

"To raise half a million dollars for more parking, for a classroom pavilion, and staffing. The only person that manages the preserve for 130,000 people is Charles," Hazelhof states.



They hope to raise the funds as soon as possible so they can keep the nature preserve opened.



To donate and help Turkey Creek, follow this link.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.