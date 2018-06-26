Birmingham Crisis Center offers support group to male sexual assault victims

Actor Terry Crews testified on Capitol Hill Tuesday morning on the sexual assault survivor's bill of rights.

The law is two years old, but the senate judiciary committee is reviewing its implementation and the next steps.

Men are usually the forgotten victims in the 'Me too' movement, but a local center is doing more to help men.

The Crisis Center in Birmingham is now holding monthly support group sessions, specifically for male victims of sexual assault.

Counselors said a lot of people don't think this even happens to men, but that couldn't be more wrong.

"I know how hard it is to come forward. I know the shame associated with assault. It happened to me," said Crews. "While at a party with my wife, I was sexually assaulted by a successful Hollywood agent."

His story is one that Birmingham Crisis Center counselors hope will inspire more male victims to come forward.

"With Terry Crews, I think what his story brings to light is that power isn't always something that's physical," said Crisis Center group counselor Jesse Mitchell. "That power can be wielded in many different ways."

That power of the perpetrator, something Crews touches on in his testimony.

"I'm not a small or insecure man, but in that moment, and in the time following, I've never felt more emasculated," said Crews.

That's a feeling Mitchell said many male victims fear losing their sense of masculinity when they speak out.

But he said he and other counselors at the Crisis Center are working to eradicate that stigma.

"We wanted to say, 'If you've experienced this, we're here, we care, we want to help,'" said Mitchell.

The crisis center will hold monthly support group sessions for male victims of sexual assault.

They're confidential, free to attend, and are held on the fourth Monday of every month at 6 p.m.

Click here for more information about this support group, as well as other services offered at the Crisis Center.

