Testimony starts Wednesday in federal bribery trial

The first day of testimony begins Wednesday in the federal bribery trial involving former State Representative Oliver Robinson.

Opening statements wrapped up Tuesday evening after a diverse jury of 11 women and 5 men were selected earlier in the day.

Federal prosecutors accuse two attorneys, Steve McKinney and Joel Gilbert, with the law firm Balch and Bingham, as well as David Roberson, a top executive with Drummond, of bribing Robinson.

In opening statements, prosecutors said Robinson was paid thousands of dollars through his foundation to help stop the Environmental Protection Agency from expanding a chemical cleanup site in North Birmingham to Tarrant.

Prosecutors said Gilbert and McKinney were also trying to limit the cost of cleaning up chemicals from ABC Coke in North Birmingham. ABC Coke was owned by Drummond.

According to prosecutors, the three defendants reached out to Robinson because they felt a public official who represented the area would have more influence on the EPA.

Prosecutors said as a state legislator, Robinson falsely gave the impression he was representing people in the community when he was actually working in the interest of Drummond and Balch and Bingham.

Prosecutors said Robinson was given talking points for a December 2014 meeting with the EPA.

They said just four days before a February 2015 meeting with the Alabama Environmental Management Commission, Robinson’s foundation was given $14,000 and signed a contract with Balch and Bingham.

They said during that meeting Robinson asked AEMC to take more of an active role and limit the number of companies involved.

During defense attorneys’ opening statements, they seized on the fact that Robinson agreed to a plea deal with the government.

Roberson’s lawyer called Robinson a cheater and a liar.

Gilbert’s attorney said Robinson’s contract dictated that he must follow the law, and Balch and Bingham expected him to do just that.

The attorney showed jurors copies of notes from Gilbert used for billing on the work he did with Robinson. He also showed 1099 forms from 2015 and 2016 of the money given to Robinson’s foundation that was submitted to the IRS. He was trying to make the argument that his client would not commit a crime in broad daylight.

He said Robinson was lobbying for one person, and that was himself. He claimed Robinson thought he could make a lot of money off the chemical cleanup.

McKinney’s attorney said of the 1,700,000 government documents that are part of this case, none of them show his client ever telling Robinson what to say or do.

Testimony is scheduled to begin Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. The judge expects the trial to last three to four weeks.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.