Man charged in shooting at barbershop in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say a man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting at an Alabama barbershop.

The Tuscaloosa News reports 35-year-old Kevin Frankas Riley, also known as "ChiTown," was arrested Monday in the shooting that happened in Tuscaloosa on Friday. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Commander Capt. Gary Hood says the victim told investigators that a man he knows as "ChiTown" began fighting him in a parking lot. Hood says ChiTown began shooting at the victim outside before following him into the business that had between 10 and 15 customers inside at that time.

The victim said ChiTown continued to fire as he ran out of the store and across the street. Hood says the victim has been treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

Information from: The Tuscaloosa News, http://www.tuscaloosanews.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.