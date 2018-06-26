Body found in freezer at SunTrust Park in Atlanta

ATLANTA (RNN) - A man’s body was found in the freezer at SunTrust Park Tuesday afternoon, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, citing Cobb County police.
Authorities are not identifying the man until his family has been notified, but they did confirm he was a third-party contractor.
“This is still an active investigation so I’m unable to speculate whether or not foul play is a factor,” Officer Sarag O’Hare told local media.
The Atlanta Braves’ game against the Cincinnati Reds began as scheduled at 7:35 p.m.
Attempts to reach the Braves for comment have not been successful.
