Tuscaloosa City Council votes to lower city noise ordinance

One Tuscaloosa city councilman said the city's noise ordinance gets some of the most complaints and is one of the hardest to police, but that could change after Tuesday.

The city council will vote to lower the decibel levels during the early morning and overnight time periods.

They could drop the level from 85 decibels to 75 between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. and from 75 decibels to 65 between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

That 10-decibel drop is considered a big deal.

It puts Tuscaloosa more in line with other cities in the state according to City Councilman Kip Tyner.

He thinks that would make it easier to police noise violations at house parties and businesses that play loud music near neighborhoods.

One resident living in Tuscaloosa's Skyland Park Neighborhood believes the change is a good idea.

"You know with the language that's in the music today. Everybody should play the music where they can hear it, not everybody else can hear it because that's just too much," Michael Pettaway explained.

The Tuscaloosa City Council meeting where they'll vote to lower the decibel level on the city's noise ordinance starts at 6 p.m.

