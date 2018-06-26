Nortport Police seek help identifying a suspected mail thief

Northport police say they're closer to learning who was caught on camera swiping packages right off front porches.

"Concerning and it made a little scared at first," that's how Christy Bobo described the situation.

Bobo doesn't feel as safe in her Northport home as she used to after security cameras caught a man stealing a package from her home earlier this month.

"The boldness of this guy who came up. It struck me as a little odd," Bobo said.

In the video, you see the man calmly walked up to the door and pick up her package and walk away like he didn't do anything wrong.

That's what bothers Bobo the most.

"He actually walks up to the door as if he's going to hand the package to someone inside like he's trying to help. And I think once he realized that the cars had passed by and no one else is around, he decided to walk off," Bobo added.

This happened on a Saturday while she had only been gone for about an hour and a half.

The video has been seen thousands of times since she posted it on Facebook a few weeks ago.

"I'm hoping someone will be able to identify him from the camera footage. It has 35,000 views at this point," Bobo said in conclusion.

Northport police have identified a person of interest in this case, but he hasn't been charged yet.

Police suggest if you're expecting a package either have it where someone has to sign for it or have it sent to a secure location where you can pick it up at your convenience.

