AL man, rejected by doctors almost 10 times, donates kidney to stranger in honor of late friend

A Jemison man was told by doctors for over four years he could not donate one of his kidneys because of his own medical issues.



However, he didn’t stop trying, and has finally done so, all to benefit a stranger and to honor his late friend.



"I broke down and just started crying," said Jim Leachman.



That was his reaction when he found out he could donate to Larry Kumbae of Hawaii.



The two lived several time zones away and didn’t even meet in person until right before the surgery.



So why donate to a perfect stranger? For Leachman, it was a chance to honor his friend Danny who had died a few years earlier from cancer.



"I said, 'Danny I can't save your life. There is nothing I can do for you,'" said Leachman. “'But I'm going to save somebody's life in your honor, in your name. They are going to know who Danny Prince is because of you.'"



It was then Leachman decided to sign up on matchingdonors.com.



However, every time he found a donor, doctors would find a reason he couldn't donate. That included everything from heart problems to high blood pressure. Close to 10 times they rejected him.



What made him keep going?



“My faith, the Lord. I kept hearing all these reasons. And these reasons became excuses about why they weren’t allowing me to do this,” said Leachman.



Eventually, Leachman got the issues, or excuses, corrected.



The morning the surgery was scheduled for, Leachman showed up wearing a zoot suit because he was so excited.



He changed one life that day and hopes others will do the same in the future.



"The biggest thing is, if I can do, it so can you," he said.

