Alabama EMA holds 2018 disaster preparedness conference

Local, state and federal leaders are in Hoover this week to learn more and trade ideas on how to improve responses in disaster situations.



The Alabama Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is holding its 2018 disaster preparedness conference.



They are discussing everything from tornadoes, hurricanes and even earthquakes.



One of the most recent disasters to hit Alabama was the March 19 tornado that struck Jacksonville.



That area’s EMA director was a featured speaker discussing what worked and what could be done better.



"And so for our other counties around the state who maybe didn't experience something similar this year. They can take those lessons, take them back to their respective areas and learn from that, so the next time they are facing a similar situation they know how to handle it differently,” said Yasamie Richardson of Alabama EMA.

