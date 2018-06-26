Birmingham PD joins statewide task force to fight drugs

The Birmingham Police Department is joining a statewide task force to fight drugs.

The Birmingham City Council approved Tuesday for Mayor Randall Woodfin to sign off on a three-year agreement. It will be between the Birmingham Police Department, ALEA, and the Alabama Gulf Coast High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Program.

Combating drugs remains a big issue for the Birmingham Police Department. Captain Scott Praytor says many of their murder investigations are linked to drug deals.

As a part of this new task force, the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force will team with agencies from all over the state to work together and share information about the drug trade.

"We know drugs come through the state from the south and north, so we are pooling all of our resources to go out there and combat this. In turn, we hope to see a reduction in violent crime. We know drug use and drug sales lead to violent crime," said Captain Praytor.

The Birmingham Police Department already has officers assigned to the task force. They will be reimbursed by a federal grant for officers they assign to the task force.

