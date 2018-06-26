Authorities investigating after passenger train hits car in west B'ham

Two people have been taken to an area hospital for treatment after the car they were in was hit by a train on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened after 3 p.m. Tuesday when an Amtrak passenger train was passing a crossing near Brookhaven Avenue on 31st Street SW when the car was hit.

No word on the extent of injuries suffered by the two men in the car.

An official from Amtrak released the following statement about the incident:

Local law enforcement officials are investigating an incident involving Amtrak train 19. The vehicle came into contact with a vehicle that was on the tracks. The incident happened at about 3:16 p.m. CT. At time of incident. 112 passengers were on the train. There are no reported injuries to passengers or crew members. Amtrak is cooperating with the investigation.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.