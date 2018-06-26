Birmingham city workers to receive mental health and drug addiction assistance

A Jemison man was told by doctors for over four years he could not donate one of his kidneys because of his own medical issues. However, he didn’t stop trying, and has finally done so, all to benefit a stranger and to honor his late friend.More >>
It was a violent weekend. Three murders in three hours on Friday night. Three men were shot and killed on 28th Street Southwest, Park Avenue, and Valley Avenue.More >>
The Birmingham City Council approved a contract Tuesday to provide city workers mental health and drug help.More >>
The Birmingham Police Department is joining a statewide task force to fight drugs.More >>
Birmingham Divorce Attorney Laura Susan Burns sees it all the time. “When a person, two people are going through a divorce, they are typically on their worst behavior--the worst behavior of their lives. And if there is a weapon available to them, they will often choose to wield that weapon,” Burns says.More >>
