Birmingham city workers to receive mental health and drug addiction assistance

The Birmingham City Council approved a contract Tuesday to provide city workers mental health and drug help.

This is an ongoing contract, but people at city hall call it a necessary benefit for Birmingham city workers who may fall into a dark place and need help.

The city council voted to allow Mayor Randall Woodfin to enter into a deal with Behavioral Health Services. This will go towards the city's Employee Assistance Program. The cost depends on how many employees actually use the program. It’s not to exceed $1.1 million.

The head of the city council says this is a benefit program that is good for the employees and taxpayers. "Everybody gets into trouble sometimes and if you got mental issues, if your family member has mental issues, or heaven forbid drug addiction, absolutely causes your life to grind to a halt," said Valerie Abbott.

Last year, the city paid over $700,000 into the program.

