Technology devices used to abuse in divorce cases

Birmingham Divorce Attorney Laura Susan Burns sees it all the time.

“When a person, two people are going through a divorce, they are typically on their worst behavior--the worst behavior of their lives. And if there is a weapon available to them, they will often choose to wield that weapon,” Burns says.

These days, that weapon is often technology--be it phones, thermostats, lights, cameras.

“One party will try to exert power, control, revenge, monitoring tactics over the other party,” Burns explains. “It can be a form of psychological abuse.”

Nationally, these types of cases are on the rise. Burns has seen several.

One client was a stay-at-home mom who's soon to be ex-husband would control the thermostat remotely from his phone to make her life miserable.

“For instance, in the height of the heat of the spring, he was turning the heat up to 94 degrees and she couldn't figure out how to turn it off,” Burns says.

In another case, a wife had security cameras installed in the house, saying it was for security reasons.

But Burns says they were used to spy on her client. “And every conversation he had with his lawyer via telephone from his office were recorded. The cameras were pointed at his computer where the wife could see his email,” she said. “You feel like you're losing your mind. You can feel like you're actually going crazy.”

So if this is happening to you--what do you do?

Burns says, first of all, learn the technology in your house and on your phone. Know what it is, how it works, and who can control it.

You may also need to have a technological sweep of your home just to reveal any potentially hidden devices so that you can disable them if possible.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.