Birmingham city officials working to address increase in crime

It was a violent weekend. Three murders in three hours on Friday night. Three men were shot and killed on 28th Street Southwest, Park Avenue, and Valley Avenue.

Community activists are urging the city to take action. "Kids can't play outside. Elderly people can't come on their front porch - barely go to the mailbox because of all the shootings," Cedric Hatcher said.

Still, the Birmingham Police Department wants to reassure residents in the area. "It just wasn't random, someone walking down the street and got shot. It's very rarely anything like that and we are looking into different motives, things like that," Captain Scott Praytor said.

New Police Chief Patrick Smith was at the Birmingham City Council on Tuesday meeting with city leaders. The head of the Public Safety Committee, Councilman Hunter Williams, believes Smith’s experience from working in Los Angeles will benefit him in Birmingham.

Williams has high expectations for Chief Smith. "Birmingham is experiencing a lot of violent crime. We have over the last year. It's been on an upward trajectory," Williams said.

Mayor Randall Woodfin has recently met with homicide investigators over the violence and their needs to combat it. "The mayor has stepped up and the chief has stepped up to provide homicide with more resources than we ever had. We've added personnel into the homicide unit," Praytor said.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.