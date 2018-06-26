Bessemer police searching for robbery suspects

Authorities in Bessemer are asking for your help identifying two men they say robbed a convenience store last week.

Police say on June 20 around 4 a.m., the Citgo located in the 2800 block of Bessemer Super Highway was robbed at gunpoint by two unknown men.

The two suspects wore sweatshirts during the incident. One was gray with 'Alabama' across the front and the other was a solid black hooded sweatshirt.

Bessemer police say both men should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information that could help identify the men in the pictures, you're asked to call the Bessemer Police Department.

You can reach Detective Eddie Robinson at 205-481-4377 or 205-481-4366.

