There could be a Lindsay Lohan reality show in the works

Brendan Dassey, one of the subjects of Netflix's popular true crime series Making a Murderer, just reached a huge setback in his fight for an appeal

Richard Harrison, affectionately known as "The Old Man" on History's Pawn Stars, has died. He was 77.



In case you weren't aware, Lindsay Lohan is living large in Greece.

The actress-turned-entrepreneur just opened her first beach club in Mykonos and the enterprise is such a success that she scored a sit down with The New York Times to talk about it. During the interview, Lohan revealed that she not only plans to open more beach clubs in Greece but she's in talks with MTV to do a reality show starring the staff of these new must-see locations.

Lohan wants the show to be like Bravo's Vanderpump Rules, which follows the scandals and antics of the staff at Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant SUR.

"There's a business side to my life now, but I'm not in America, so no one knows about it, which is nice for me," Lohan told the paper. "Because I get to actually focus on the result of things."

Lohan didn't elaborate on whether she'd be part of the series herself -- but she'd at least have to check in, right? In the meantime, Lohan is focused on rebuilding her brand and putting her past drama behind her.

This wouldn't be Lohan's first forray into reality television. The actress had an 8-episode series, Lindsay on OWN in 2014 which chronicled her rehabilitation process and her attempts to rebuild her reputation after years of being slammed with tabloid headlines and scandals.

"I think success is the best revenge -- and silence, as a presence," Lohan added to The Times. "When I chose to change my future, my life, I was like, 'Where's the one place I can find silence?"

TV Guide reached out to MTV for comment on this story.

