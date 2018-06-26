Fuller House is staging a surprising '70s TV reunion - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Fuller House is staging a surprising '70s TV reunion

By Liam Mathews,

Season 4 of Fuller House will have some very surprising throwback guest stars.

TVLine reports that Lee Majors from The Six Million Dollar Man and Lindsay Wagner from The Bionic Woman will appear together in an episode of Netflix's family comedy that's taping this week.

Majors starred as the titular cyborg Steve Austin on the action series from 1973 to 1978. Wagner starred as Jaime Sommers on the spin-off The Bionic Woman, which ran from 1976 to 1978.

According to TVLine, they'll play former spouses who used to own a detective agency and are now figuring out their new love/hate relationship. They're passengers on a senior citizens' cruise that D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Kimmy (Andrea Barber) accidentally book themselves on.

It's kind of a weird casting choice that will probably go over the heads of most Fuller House viewers, since The Six Million Dollar Man and The Bionic Woman had already been off the air for almost a decade by the time Full House premiered, but I guess it's amusing to someone.

A premiere date for Fuller House Season 4 has not been announced, but the first three seasons are currently streaming on Netflix.

