Fuller House is staging a surprising '70s TV reunion

Brendan Dassey, one of the subjects of Netflix's popular true crime series Making a Murderer, just reached a huge setback in his fight for an appeal

Brendan Dassey, one of the subjects of Netflix's popular true crime series Making a Murderer, just reached a huge setback in his fight for an appeal

Richard Harrison, affectionately known as "The Old Man" on History's Pawn Stars, has died. He was 77.

Richard Harrison, affectionately known as "The Old Man" on History's Pawn Stars, has died. He was 77.

Season 4 of Fuller House will have some very surprising throwback guest stars.

Season 4 of Fuller House will have some very surprising throwback guest stars.

There could be a Lindsay Lohan reality show in the works

There could be a Lindsay Lohan reality show in the works



By Liam Mathews,

Season 4 of Fuller House will have some very surprising throwback guest stars.

TVLine reports that Lee Majors from The Six Million Dollar Man and Lindsay Wagner from The Bionic Woman will appear together in an episode of Netflix's family comedy that's taping this week.

Majors starred as the titular cyborg Steve Austin on the action series from 1973 to 1978. Wagner starred as Jaime Sommers on the spin-off The Bionic Woman, which ran from 1976 to 1978.

According to TVLine, they'll play former spouses who used to own a detective agency and are now figuring out their new love/hate relationship. They're passengers on a senior citizens' cruise that D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Kimmy (Andrea Barber) accidentally book themselves on.

It's kind of a weird casting choice that will probably go over the heads of most Fuller House viewers, since The Six Million Dollar Man and The Bionic Woman had already been off the air for almost a decade by the time Full House premiered, but I guess it's amusing to someone.

A premiere date for Fuller House Season 4 has not been announced, but the first three seasons are currently streaming on Netflix.

Other Links From TVGuide.com

Fuller House

Lee Majors

Lindsay Wagner

The Six Million Dollar Man

The Bionic Woman