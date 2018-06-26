FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat & possible strong storms Tuesday

Several counties in West Alabama will remain under another heat advisory through 8 p.m. this evening. Feels-like temperatures in this part of the state are near 105°. We are seeing some storm development over East Alabama and the chance for a pop-up storm will continue across the entire area through this evening. We are concerned about damaging wind gusts if a stronger storm develops. Be on the lookout for alerts of your weather app just in case any lightning or precipitation is detected near your neighborhood. Temperatures will tumble into the warm 70s overnight, with showers and storms decreasing in coverage through 1 a.m.

REST OF THE WORK-WEEK AND WEEKEND: A boundary will enter the state tomorrow and this will cause temperatures to back off a few degrees. Unfortunately, that won’t be a big help as heat levels will remain in the 90s, with the heat index values in the triple-digit range. You may hear a rumble of thunder prior to lunchtime tomorrow as the shower and storm development could begin earlier in the day. The wet weather will remain hit or miss and the general motion will be easterly. A broad ridge of high pressure will keep us in this summer pattern through the start of the weekend. Plan for more periods of sunshine, with rain chances limited to scattered afternoon storm and shower development. Some of the long-range data suggests an upper low will develop to our southeast by Sunday and drift in our direction. This would certainly ramp up the coverage of afternoon storms and showers for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. We will continue to fine-tune the long range forecast and I will be sharing lots of updates beginning with the FOUR on WBRC.

WEEKEND BEACH FORECAST AND THE TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center is now monitoring a disturbance off of the coast of North Carolina for potential development. There is a 20% chance of development within the next five days as the system drifts east. Partly sunny weather is expected to be the story along Alabama Beaches this weekend, with a chance for storms and showers in the afternoon.

