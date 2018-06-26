The Latest: Confusion in Maryland primary voting

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this Friday, June 22, 2018, photo, Mike Kennedy speaks at a backyard meet and greet in Holladay, Utah. Mitt Romney faces state lawmaker Kennedy on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, as the ex-presidential nominee looks to restart his po...

(AP Photo/Richard Shiro). President Donald Trump greets Gov. Henry McMaster during a rally to show support for the governor at Airport High School, Monday, June 25, 2018, in West Columbia, S.C.

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on primaries and runoffs in seven states (all times local):

2:16 p.m.

Maryland residents are voting in a primary amid some confusion created by a major voter-registration snafu.

But election officials say they haven't received any reports of problems thus far in Tuesday's elections.

A computer error at the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration failed to send changes some voters made in address and party affiliation to the state elections board.

As a result, as many as 80,000 voters could be forced to cast provisional ballots that won't be counted until next week.

Officials say the problem affects information that was entered either on the administration's website or at self-serve kiosks.

State elections deputy administrator Nikki Charlson says she hasn't heard of any problems related to the issue.

__

7 a.m.

Voters in seven states are voting in primary or runoff elections Tuesday. They're facing decisions on everything from whether to return a convicted felon to Congress to whether marijuana laws should be loosened.

Primary elections are unfolding in Colorado, Maryland, New York, Oklahoma and Utah. South Carolina and Mississippi are holding runoffs.

President Trump has put his name on the line in several races, especially in South Carolina, where he implored voters Monday to support incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster. In New York, Rep. Daniel Donovan hopes to avoid becoming the third House Republican to lose a primary this year. His rival is former Rep. Michael Grimm, who went to federal prison for tax evasion.

And in Utah, Mitt Romney is the favorite to win the GOP nomination for Senate.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.