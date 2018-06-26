Jill: Heating up fast, showers and storms will form soon

It’s heating up fast and already feeling in the 100’s in a few cities. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect until 8 p.m. across Lamar, Fayette, Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Greene, Bibb, and Chilton counties in the WBRC First Alert viewing area and points south. The heat index will be at or above 105 degrees across this area. Be sure to take extra precautions if working or spending time outside.



The actual air temperatures warm into the 90s most places unless you get a passing shower or storm that will be random in nature. Thirty percent coverage by the afternoon hours, and just like yesterday there may be a strong wind-producing storm or two. The other threats include torrential rainfall and cloud to ground lightning.



The weather pattern the rest of this week and into the weekend looks to stay the same. Temperatures at night will be in the 70s and during the day they’ll be in the 90s and feel hotter. Scattered showers and storms are likely pretty much each afternoon.



Tracking more of the same starting on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

