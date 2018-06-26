Smiley Bros. Specialty Food: Beef kabob

Beef Kabob

20 oz. tri-colored bell pepper

1 red onion

1 yellow onion

24 oz. prime grade beef tenderloin cut in to 1-1/2 oz pieces

4 bamboo skewers

16 oz. Smiley Brothers Italian vinaigrette

Cut vegetable in to 1 inch squares a marinate in vinaigrette over night

Place vegetables in alternating fashion along with beef on skewers

Cook on grill or sear in heavy bottomed pan to desired temperature

Serve immediately