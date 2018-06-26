Smiley Bros. Specialty Food: Beef kabob - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Smiley Bros. Specialty Food: Beef kabob

Beef Kabob

20 oz. tri-colored bell pepper
1 red onion
1 yellow onion
24 oz. prime grade beef tenderloin cut in to 1-1/2 oz pieces 
4 bamboo skewers
16 oz. Smiley Brothers Italian vinaigrette
Cut vegetable in to 1 inch squares a marinate in vinaigrette over night
Place vegetables in alternating fashion along with beef on skewers
Cook on grill or sear in heavy bottomed pan to desired temperature
Serve immediately

