Suspect captured in shooting that killed woman, hurt her son

SELMA, Ala. (AP) - The suspect in a drive-by shooting in Alabama that killed a woman and critically wounded her 17-year-old son has been captured.

AL.com reports 19-year-old Markquelle Benjamin was taken into custody at a Selma apartment complex Tuesday.

Police responded to a shots-fired call Sunday night and arrived on the scene to find 36-year-old Breana Williams shot multiple times in the back. The woman was pronounced dead at the Vaughn Regional Medical Center.

Her son, Dajour Edward, was shot in the back and was taken to a hospital.

Selma Police Chief Spencer Collier and District Attorney Michael Jackson say Benjamin is charged with murder and other offenses. Al.com reports he was already sought in a shooting last week and is a person of interest in another homicide.

It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

