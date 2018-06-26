Michael's Steaks & Seafood's Cauliflower Baked Ziti

1tbsp evoo

1 small onion chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

1 lb lean ground beef

1 24 oz jar spaghetti sauce

1 large head cauliflower cut

1 1/2 c. ricotta cheese

2 c. italian cheese

preheat oven to 375. heat oil in a large saucepan over med heat. Add onion and saute until translucent and slightly caramelized. Stir in garlic and add ground beef. Season with salt and pepper. Cook until browned. Drain excess oil. Add spaghetti sauce, adjust seasoning as needed and continue cooking until sauce is heated. Add cauliflower and stir to complete coat in sauce. In large baking dish, add one layer of cauliflower mixture, dollop with ricotta, sprinkle with even layer of cheese. Top with remaining cauliflower mixture and repeat. Bake until cheese melts and slightly browns on top.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.