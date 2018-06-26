Cop's Facebook comment about slain rapper gets him desk duty - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Cop's Facebook comment about slain rapper gets him desk duty

PITTSBURGH (AP) - A Pittsburgh police officer who posted a Facebook comment that appeared to celebrate the recent death of up-and-coming rapper Jimmy Wopo has been put on desk duty.

The police department says the city is investigating the social media post. The department says "comments that disparage victims and endanger the community and fellow officers will not be tolerated."

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports Officer Brian Martin got into an exchange on Facebook with a person saying it seemed like Wopo's death had been forgotten.

Martin replied: "Not me. I'm still celebrating."

The post has since been taken down.

Martin declined to comment Monday.

Wopo, whose real name was Travon Smart, was killed and another man injured when someone opened fire on their car in Pittsburgh on June 18.

___

Information from: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, http://www.post-gazette.com

