ESL classes across central AL need more volunteers

On almost any given night of the week, adults from as many as 70 different countries are gathering in classrooms, churches and community centers across the Birmingham area for a common purpose: to learn and improve their English-speaking skills.

Students from “every continent except Antarctica and Australia,” have attended free classes offered through the Literacy Council of Central Alabama, Stephanie Lyas, Director of Field and ESOL (English Speakers of Another Language) programs, said.

“We have students who are barely literate in their own language to others with an advanced proficiency in English,” Lyas added.

The LCCA website is a great place to start when searching for an English as a Second Language class in your neighborhood, one you could recommend to a friend, or if you’re looking for a place to volunteer.

Lyas estimates around 70 percent of their students come from a Spanish-speaking country but said they’re seeing an increase in Arabic-speaking and Chinese-speaking students who are interested in learning English.

ESL leaders for Dawson Memorial Baptist Church and Shades Mountain Baptist Church noticed a similar trend, saying they also see mostly Spanish, Arabic and Chinese native language speakers in the classes at their churches.

In the last school year, Dawson served between 30 and 40 students per week among their classes, which meet on Tuesdays from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m., and Thursday mornings from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. They offer beginner, intermediate and advanced classes.

“There has been a definite increase in the number of students interested in Dawson’s ESL classes in the past few years. We continue to have new students join us almost weekly,” Rita Smith, director of Dawson’s Thursday morning ESL classes, noted.

Smith added that the ESL ministry is as much of a blessing to the volunteers as it is to the students who attend the classes.

“Our lives are enriched by the people that come to us seeking to learn English,” Smith said.

That sentiment is echoed by Lyas with the Literacy Council.

Volunteering as an ESL tutor is a “wonderful opportunity to step outside of your comfort zone, and it’s not as intimidating as you think,” Lyas said.

She said many of their first-time volunteers realize how much they love it and want to keep tutoring beyond the initial six-month commitment.

She helps support and trains the volunteers who teach various levels of ESL classes across the five counties the council serves: Blount, Jefferson, St. Clair, Shelby, and Walker. The council provides both training and resources, such as standardized curriculum, for all of their volunteers.

During the 2018 spring term, more than 180 students attended a class through the Literacy Council, and that total does not include the number of students who attended the church-based ESL programs listed on the LCCA website. Lyas said 42 volunteers taught the ESL classes across central Alabama during the spring semester.

Volunteers for the Literacy Council ESL classes are not required to have a background in education or speak another language other than English. Requirements include being over 18 years old and having a high school diploma or GED. The council asks for a minimum commitment of six months to provide consistency for the students.

Teaching an ESL class may require between three and five hours a week, including travel time, class time (1.5 to 2 hours) and prep time for each lesson, Lyas said. Most classes only meet one day a week, but some meet twice a week.

The council likes to pair up volunteers so there are at least two, and as many as four, tutors per class, depending on the size of the group. Team teaching works well in an ESL setting when there are students with various levels of English proficiency, Lyas said.

The Literacy Council’s classes are available during fall and spring semesters, and they take a break in the summer.

Some of the classes held at schools offer free childcare and tutoring for the adult student’s children during the ESL class time. You can check online to see which classes offer childcare.

Lyas said they are always looking for more volunteers to help teach ESL, and the summer is a great time to learn more about volunteering before the fall classes begin. This fall the Literacy Council is planning to launch four new ESL programs, and they still need more volunteers.

Find out more about how to volunteer on the Literacy Council’s website, which also includes information about the ESL programs at Dawson, Shades Mountain and other central Alabama churches and community centers. You can also call the Literacy Council at 205-326-1925 for more information.

Article written by Melynda Schauer. Schauer is a freelance contributor for WBRC.com.