Alabama man accused of sexually abusing teen girl for a year

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - A man has been accused of sexually abusing a teenage girl for a year in Alabama.

Tuscaloosa police spokeswoman Lt. Teena Richardson tells news outlets that 35-year-old Steven Markell Wells was taken into custody at his home Sunday. She says his arrest followed a five-count grand jury indictment issued last Wednesday.

Richardson says the police department's juvenile division was referred a sexual abuse case on May 11 and was told the abuse had been going on for a year. Evidence from an investigation by detectives was presented to the grand jury.

Wells is charged with offenses including sexual abuse and attempted rape. He was jailed in Tuscaloosa County with bonds totaling $45,000. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

