Protesters halt traffic over fatal police shooting of teen - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Protesters halt traffic over fatal police shooting of teen

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Dozens of protesters are shutting down traffic in downtown Pittsburgh during morning rush in a continuing call for justice over the fatal police shooting of an unarmed black teenager buried a day earlier.

Marchers have disrupted the city in the days after 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. was killed by a white police officer in nearby East Pittsburgh.

The diverse crowd marched through Pittsburgh on Tuesday with arms locked and chanting, "Who did this? The police did this!" and "Three shots to the back, how do you justify that?" Marchers had refrained from protesting Monday out of respect for the family.

Rose was killed last Tuesday after police stopped a car officials say matched a vehicle wanted in a shooting in a nearby town. He was running when he was shot.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Protesters halt traffic over fatal police shooting of teen

    Protesters halt traffic over fatal police shooting of teen

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 8:44 AM EDT2018-06-26 12:44:47 GMT
    Tuesday, June 26 2018 10:38 AM EDT2018-06-26 14:38:44 GMT
    Dozens of protesters are shutting down traffic in downtown Pittsburgh during morning rush in a continuing call for justice over the fatal police shooting of an unarmed black teenager buried a day earlier.More >>
    Dozens of protesters are shutting down traffic in downtown Pittsburgh during morning rush in a continuing call for justice over the fatal police shooting of an unarmed black teenager buried a day earlier.More >>

  • Pharmacist denies woman miscarriage drug on moral grounds

    Pharmacist denies woman miscarriage drug on moral grounds

    Monday, June 25 2018 8:24 AM EDT2018-06-25 12:24:38 GMT
    Tuesday, June 26 2018 10:38 AM EDT2018-06-26 14:38:40 GMT
    A woman says a pharmacist denied her doctor's prescription for miscarriage medications to end her 10-week-old pregnancy based on moral grounds.More >>
    A woman says a pharmacist denied her doctor's prescription for miscarriage medications to end her 10-week-old pregnancy based on moral grounds.More >>

  • Police: Gunman lured firefighters to retirement home

    Police: Gunman lured firefighters to retirement home

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 2:18 AM EDT2018-06-26 06:18:22 GMT
    Tuesday, June 26 2018 10:38 AM EDT2018-06-26 14:38:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Firefighters salute as a van carrying the body of Long Beach Fire Capt. Dave Rosa passes them during a procession Monday, June 25, 2018, in Long Beach, Calif. Rosa was killed Monday morning after a resident of a retirement home ...(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Firefighters salute as a van carrying the body of Long Beach Fire Capt. Dave Rosa passes them during a procession Monday, June 25, 2018, in Long Beach, Calif. Rosa was killed Monday morning after a resident of a retirement home ...

    Investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the attack that left one firefighter dead and another wounded.

    More >>

    Investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the attack that left one firefighter dead and another wounded.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly