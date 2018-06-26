Man charged with kidnapping, robbery after police chase

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (AP) - Police say a man has been arrested on kidnapping and robbery charges after a police chase in Alabama.

Robertsdale Police told WALA-TV that 39-year-old Charles Stillwell took a car and nearly hit an officer after he was being check for drug use at the police station Sunday. Police say Stillwell hit a curb at the Regional Bank disabling his car before he ran across the street and jumped into an occupied pickup at a gas station.

Authorities say a Baldwin County Sheriff's deputy caught Stillwell a few blocks away after he ran off the road and fled on foot.

Stillwell is being held on a $76,000 bond. He is charged with robbery, two counts of kidnapping and reckless endangerment.

