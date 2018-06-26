Michael Ian Black is writing a book on masculinity - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Michael Ian Black is writing a book on masculinity

(Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2016 file photo, Michael Ian Black attends the 68th Annual Writers Guild Awards in New York. Black’s next book will have some advice for his fellow men. The multitalented comedian and wri... (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2016 file photo, Michael Ian Black attends the 68th Annual Writers Guild Awards in New York. Black’s next book will have some advice for his fellow men. The multitalented comedian and wri...

NEW YORK (AP) - Michael Ian Black's next book will have some advice for his fellow men.

The multitalented comedian and writer's "A Better Man" is scheduled to come out in the fall of 2019, Algonquin Books told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The book will be an open letter to his teenage son that calls for "rethinking masculinity" and how to love and be loved.

Black's credits range from "The Jim Gaffigan Show" to such books as the memoir "You're Not Doing It Right."

He is also the host of two podcasts, "How to Be Amazing" and "Obscure."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Media fight access restrictions on child detention centers

    Media fight access restrictions on child detention centers

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 12:55 AM EDT2018-06-26 04:55:02 GMT
    Tuesday, June 26 2018 9:20 AM EDT2018-06-26 13:20:00 GMT
    (U.S. Department of Health and Human Services via AP). The undated photo released by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows inside of the HHS' unaccompanied alien children program facility at Tornillo, Texas.(U.S. Department of Health and Human Services via AP). The undated photo released by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows inside of the HHS' unaccompanied alien children program facility at Tornillo, Texas.
    Heard about but not seen: News organizations fighting government restrictions on showing children caught up in Trump administration's immigration policies.More >>
    Heard about but not seen: News organizations fighting government restrictions on showing children caught up in Trump administration's immigration policies.More >>

  • Pharmacist denies woman miscarriage drug on moral grounds

    Pharmacist denies woman miscarriage drug on moral grounds

    Monday, June 25 2018 8:24 AM EDT2018-06-25 12:24:38 GMT
    Tuesday, June 26 2018 9:19 AM EDT2018-06-26 13:19:56 GMT
    A woman says a pharmacist denied her doctor's prescription for miscarriage medications to end her 10-week-old pregnancy based on moral grounds.More >>
    A woman says a pharmacist denied her doctor's prescription for miscarriage medications to end her 10-week-old pregnancy based on moral grounds.More >>

  • Protesters halt traffic over fatal police shooting of teen

    Protesters halt traffic over fatal police shooting of teen

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 8:44 AM EDT2018-06-26 12:44:47 GMT
    Tuesday, June 26 2018 9:19 AM EDT2018-06-26 13:19:34 GMT
    Dozens of protesters are shutting down traffic in downtown Pittsburgh during morning rush in a continuing call for justice over the fatal police shooting of an unarmed black teenager buried a day earlier.More >>
    Dozens of protesters are shutting down traffic in downtown Pittsburgh during morning rush in a continuing call for justice over the fatal police shooting of an unarmed black teenager buried a day earlier.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly