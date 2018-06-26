Trump denies he's to blame for Harley-Davidson decision - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Trump denies he's to blame for Harley-Davidson decision

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is denying that his trade policy is responsible for Harley-Davidson's decision to shift some motorcycle production overseas.

The company says it's doing so because of tariffs it's facing in a trade dispute between the U.S. and the European Union. But Trump says that's an excuse.

Trump says in tweets Tuesday that the company had already announced it was closing a Kansas City plant. Union officials have said those jobs are going to Thailand. Harley-Davidson has denied that.

Says Trump: "That was long before Tariffs were announced. Hence, they were just using Tariffs/Trade War as an excuse. Shows how unbalanced & unfair trade is, but we will fix it ...."

Trump says he's getting other countries to reduce and eliminate tariffs and trade barriers, and open up markets.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

