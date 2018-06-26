After beer, CO2 shortage threatens meat producers - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

After beer, CO2 shortage threatens meat producers

LONDON (AP) - After beer, the summer barbecue is now under threat in northern Europe.

A shortage of carbon dioxide in Europe is hitting food processing companies, with Scotland's biggest pig meat producer set to run out of the gas on Tuesday next week.

Slaughterhouses use carbon dioxide to stun animals before slaughter, and also use the gas in packaging to increase shelf-life in stores.

The meat processing industry is the latest manufacturing sector to feel the brunt of a Europe-wide shortage of carbon dioxide. The British government prioritizes carbon dioxide for use in hospitals and fire-extinguishers, so manufacturers who use the gas for manufacturing purposes - like fizzy drinks or meat producers - have been cut off.

