Jill: Tracking very hot feeling temperatures, widely scattered showers and storms

Tracking spotty shower development this morning and temperatures are on the muggy side. That means it’s another frizzy hair day and a day to pack extra water and your umbrella. The most comfortable air is east of I-65 where readings are in the upper 60s initially.



Temperatures will warm into the 90s most places unless you get a passing shower or storm that will be random in nature. Thirty percent coverage by the afternoon hours and just like yesterday there may be a strong wind producing storm or two. The other threats include torrential rainfall and cloud to ground lightning.



A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect between 10AM-8PM across Lamar, Fayette, Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Greene, Bibb, and Chilton counties in the WBRC First Alert viewing area and points south. The heat index will be at or above 105 degrees across this area. Be sure to take extra precautions if working or spending time outside.



The weather pattern the rest of this week and into the weekend looks to stay the same. Temperatures at night will be in the 70s and during the day they’ll be in the 90s and feel hotter. Scattered showers and storms are likely pretty much each afternoon.

