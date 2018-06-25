Death investigation underway in Birmingham

Police in Birmingham are investigating a death that happened in Birmingham Monday night.

The incident happened sometime before 9:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of 40th Street North.

According to an official with the Birmingham PD, someone was driving northbound on 40th Street North when, at some point, shots were fired.

Soon after, the driver of that vehicle struck a vehicle that was traveling southbound.

The driver of the southbound vehicle that was hit was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of that northbound vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are currently investigating this incident as an unclassified death, but they think it could possibly be a suicide.

