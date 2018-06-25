ALDOT road project could impact Alabama football traffic

A major road project in downtown Tuscaloosa could impact Alabama football traffic during the busiest time of the season.

More than 72,000 people drive on Lurleen Wallace Boulevard every day, and who knows how many more could be driving it to or from a Bama home football game.

But starting next month, you should expect potential traffic delays.

“For a home football game from that Thursday until that Sunday you won’t have any workers out there in the road frame during that period,” said John McWilliams.

But there could be some significant lane closures periodically while they are working to add two turning lanes in place of the parallel parking spots on Lurleen Wallace Boulevard.

“Long-term goal of this is to improve traffic flow so if you’re able to move that parallel parking to side streets to add additional lanes you’ll be able to get to your destination a lot quicker,” said McWilliams.

And with a 12,000 car increase from 2013 to 2018 using this route, keeping up with the growth and addressing safety concerns are necessary.

“Anytime you’ve had to parallel park on Lurleen Wallace Blvd it can be a little risky,” said McWilliams.

Jenny Vice wife and mom of two said she’s seen a lot of close calls due to speeding and driver’s almost being hit while parking on Lurleen.

“If it could save someone from an accident or someone’s life it’s worth it,” said Jenny Vice.

She knows it might be a hassle for drivers during football season to deal with construction but said something must give.

“It’s going to be an inconvenience there’s more traffic during that time, but I still think it needs to get done if it’s for the safety of the people,” said Vice.

The $23.7 million project construction begins mid to late July and ends December of next year.

